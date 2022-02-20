College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard Postgame Fight

Michigan’s otherwise uneventful 77-63 loss to Wisconsin took a wild postgame turn when Juwan Howard got physical during an altercation.

Howard took exception to a late timeout from Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard with less than a minute remaining. The two then exchanged heated words in the handshake line.

If it all ended there, it would have been a story, but a relatively mild one. However, as Howard and Gard’s staff members and players began surrounding the coaches, things escalated.

We’re not sure what was said, but Howard took an open-handed swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Once that happened, well, there was a brief melee.

We’ve seen coaches get into it with each other on the sideline before, both during and after games. Rarely, if ever, does it turn physical though, which is why many are shocked by what Howard did.

Coaches getting in a postgame fight. Not players, coaches. Calling timeout and pressing in a blowout instead of running out the clock, and can’t shake hands without acting like big babies. Weak and foolish. There are multiple degrees of culpability, none more than Howard. Awful. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) February 20, 2022

Curious to see if Juwan Howard has a job on Monday. And if he does, what’s Michigan say about it. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) February 20, 2022

This is not Juwan Howard’s first incident. Last year if you remember he had an ugly incident in the @TerrapinHoops game with Mark Turgeon. This needs to be addressed on all levels. This is embarrassing. Fwiw coach your own team. Your opponent will coach their team. — Seth Greenberg (@SethOnHoops) February 20, 2022

The time has come to eliminate the line after games of shaking hands . Too many incidents taking places with the action in the @BadgerMBB vs @umichbball being SICKENING . Punches thrown behavior was out of control & UGLY ! The @B1GMBBall Commish must act on what happened . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 20, 2022

“That’s not a punch.” OK, he threw an overhand right and smacked Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. There’s no difference. That is flat out unacceptable. He also grabbed Greg Gard’s shirt when they first came together. What the hell was he thinking? — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 20, 2022

WOW…Juwan Howard loses it https://t.co/BBIm7uXjBr — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 20, 2022

The @bigten won't/shouldn't stand for that behavior. I fully expect commissioner Kevin Warren to come down hard on this one. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) February 20, 2022

Michigan-Wisconsin game handshake line. Greg Gard makes first contact with Juwan Howard. Confrontation began, and included Juwan Howard grabbing the face of a Wisconsin staffer. Expect punishment to be handed down to Howard and multiple players. pic.twitter.com/b0UjhwxMU3 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 20, 2022

I will take Joe Krabbenhoft in any fight, any place, any time. https://t.co/CgGYaiDoRs — Sam Dekker (@dekker) February 20, 2022

A head coach is a symbol for a program and its university. There is no place for this AT ANY LEVEL of sport. A significant suspension is coming. https://t.co/IY1VRStO12 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 20, 2022

We’d expect Howard to receive a hefty suspension from the Big Ten, and it’s not out of the question his job could be in jeopardy.

Not the type of situation you want your program to be in as we hit the home stretch of the regular season.