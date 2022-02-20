The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard Postgame Fight

Juwan Howard appears to throw a punch at Wisconsin.

Michigan’s otherwise uneventful 77-63 loss to Wisconsin took a wild postgame turn when Juwan Howard got physical during an altercation.

Howard took exception to a late timeout from Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard with less than a minute remaining. The two then exchanged heated words in the handshake line.

If it all ended there, it would have been a story, but a relatively mild one. However, as Howard and Gard’s staff members and players began surrounding the coaches, things escalated.

We’re not sure what was said, but Howard took an open-handed swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. Once that happened, well, there was a brief melee.

We’ve seen coaches get into it with each other on the sideline before, both during and after games. Rarely, if ever, does it turn physical though, which is why many are shocked by what Howard did.

 

We’d expect Howard to receive a hefty suspension from the Big Ten, and it’s not out of the question his job could be in jeopardy.

Not the type of situation you want your program to be in as we hit the home stretch of the regular season.

