College Basketball World Reacts To Michigan’s Win Over Wisconsin

A three-week layoff didn’t keep the Michigan Wolverines basketball team from beating Wisconsin today as they won 67-59.

The Wolverines went into the Kohl Center today for their first game since January 22. And after 20 points from Isaiah Livers, 14 points from Franz Wagner and an 11-point, 15-rebound game from Hunter Dickinson, they emerged with their 14th win of the year.

Michigan have maintained their No. 3 overall ranking despite not playing for the past few weeks. After beating the No. 21 team in the nation and holding them to just 59 points, they will definitely keep or improve that record this week.

In beating Michigan, the Wolverines completed a rare season sweep of the Badgers. Better yet, Michigan held the Badgers to both of their season-lows for points.

The college basketball world is a little bit mixed about the performance though. Some are impressed by how good Michigan has looked, while others are dismissing the win due to Wisconsin’s recent struggles.

A 23-day layoff didn't inhibit Michigan's defense. A championship level effort on that side of the floor in the second half today at the Kohl Center. https://t.co/y1JpbEtTPh — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 14, 2021

“Didn’t hurt that Wisconsin is terrible and couldn’t do a single thing right,” one fan wrote.

“Hunter Dickinson is ridiculous, I wanted him at UVA bad. Him and Huff and Hauser forget about it, Michigan is tough for sure,” wrote another.

“They still haven’t played the 2nd, 3rd or 4th ranked teams in the conference yet soo they still have yet to prove anything,” another commented. “Easiest conference schedule on Kenpom and it’s not even close.”

Clearly Juwan Howard and the Wolverines haven’t silenced all of the doubters yet. But the next few weeks will give them a chance to fix that.

Three of their next four opponents are in the top-25.

Are Michigan the best team in the Big Ten right now?