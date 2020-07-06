These Were College Football’s 4 Best Tackling Teams In 2019

Few things in football are more devastating to a defense than a missed tackle. The best teams in the country are usually at the bottom of the list when it comes to the missed tackle category.

Pro Football Focus College has compiled a list of the country’s four best tackling teams during the 2019 season. A Big Ten program ranks atop the list.

Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines came in at No. 1 on the list. The Wolverines went 9-4 during the 2019 season and produced a number of standout defensive players.

Michigan’s rival, Ohio State, comes in at No. 3 on the list. Like the Wolverines, the Buckeyes annually produce a bunch of elite defensive players selected high in the NFL Draft.

Utah, meanwhile, comes in at No. 2. Somewhat surprisingly, Missouri comes in at No. 4 on the list.

Fewest Missed Tackles by teams in 2019: 1. Michigan – 81

2. Utah – 95

3. Ohio State – 97

4. Missouri – 99 pic.twitter.com/RXtHyjLpjA — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 6, 2020

Michigan’s defense did not tackle very well in one important game, though. The Wolverines lost to the Buckeyes, 56-27, in “The Game” in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh has consistently had stellar defenses during his time with the Wolverines, but the Buckeyes have always had his number. Ohio State has beaten Michigan in eight straight contests.

The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are set to meet in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 28.