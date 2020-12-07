College Football Analyst Says ‘Put Money’ On Jim Harbaugh Returning

Plenty of fans and analysts believe Michigan football will part ways with Jim Harbaugh this coming off-season. In fact, some are even hoping it happens.

Harbaugh’s stint with the Wolverines has been underwhelming. Michigan is nowhere near close to being a national contender, let alone a even a Big Ten contender.

Of all Michigan’s latest underachieving seasons, this is by far the worst. The Wolverines are 2-4 this season with losses to Michigan State, Indiana, Wisconsin and Penn State. That record is bound to move to 2-5 this coming Saturday when Michigan plays Ohio State.

While most believe Harbaugh’s days at Michigan are numbered, Josh Pate of 247Sports thinks the opposite. Not only will Michigan stick with Harbaugh, Pate thinks the school will even offer him a contract extension.

“I think he’s going to get extended. I don’t think there’s going to be this big fat buyout, so it may be window dressing more so than anything else….If I had to put my money on something I’d put my money on Jim Harbaugh being at Michigan next year and that he would have signed a contract extension,” Pate said, via 247Sports.

We’ll see.

Michigan fans have run out of patience for Jim Harbaugh. He’s not producing the expected results, and he’s running out of time to do so.

Of course, beating Ohio State would change things. But it’s not going to happen. The Buckeyes are 30-point favorites for a reason.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines clash with Ohio State this Saturday at noon ET on FOX.