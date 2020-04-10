CFB Analyst Names 10 Major Coaches ‘Feeling Pressure’ Entering 2020

The timeline in which college football coaches are expected to succeed has been accelerated in recent years, and there is less slack given to those who have won big, but fallen short of audacious national goals. Entering the 2020 college football season, there are some major coaches who are in dire need of big seasons.

Jim Harbaugh has been under a microscope since he landed the Michigan job. At the time, he seemed like the one coach who could guarantee a return to the program’s former glory. Harbaugh had a ton of NFL success with the San Francisco 49ers, transformed Stanford into a Pac-12 power, and is a Michigan alum with a deep connection to the program. He’s had some very good seasons at Michigan, but has failed to beat Ohio State, win the Big Ten, or make a real run at a national title.

Out west, most thought Clay Helton was done for at USC. Urban Meyer rumors persisted from when he stepped down at Ohio State, and a 3-3 start was not what Trojan fans were looking for to begin the 2019 season. He rebounded to reach 8-5, but after a blowout bowl loss to Iowa, most expected him to lose his job. USC’s athletic department as a whole saw a lot of upheaval, and Helton survived that period.

The two are the headliners for a new piece by CBS Sports‘ Barrett Sallee. He listed 10 major coaches whose jobs are on the line, and are feeling significant pressure entering the fall. He stopped short of saying all 10 are on the hot seat, but they could all certainly reach it.

Harbaugh is perhaps the most interesting name on the list. It is hard to argue that he’s failed at Michigan—he’s 47-18 with three 10-win seasons—but the big game failures, especially with regard to the Ohio State rivalry, are weighing on some Michigan fans for sure. Sallee speculates that if this season doesn’t go better, Harbaugh could get attracted back to the NFL, where he’d still likely be a very hot commodity.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Harbaugh is fired. But if the Wolverines fail to beat the Buckeyes and make the CFP again this season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a “mutual breakup,” particularly if there’s an intriguing NFL job.

Harbaugh is joined by a number of other major names on this “not quite a hot seat, but definite pressure” list, including Texas’ Tom Herman, Miami’s Manny Diaz, Auburn’s Gus Malzahn, and Nebraska’s Scott Frost. Other coaches’ hot seat statuses are more definitive, including Helton, Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason, and South Carolina’s Will Muschamp:

He won nine games in Year 2 but dropped to seven wins in 2018 and four one year ago. Even though one of those wins was over eventual division champion Georgia, he received the dreaded “vote of confidence” in mid-November. Translation: Muschamp better win now. He’s got his signature recruit at quarterback in Ryan Hilinski but lost his top two running backs and stud wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

It is hard to predict anything about the upcoming college football season, but if we have a pretty full season, these 10 definitely need to produce.

[CBS Sports]