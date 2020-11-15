College Football Insider Addresses Urban Meyer, Michigan Talk

After Michigan embarrassed on Saturday night against Wisconsin, pundits around the country started to call for the removal of head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines put together a shameful performance and lost 49-11. They looked outmatched in every facet of the game, including coaching.

Naturally, as many fans renewed the calls for Harbaugh’s replacement to emerge, FOX Sports analyst Urban Meyer appeared at the top of the list. The rumors start to swirl despite multiple claims that 56-year-old doesn’t want to return to coaching.

While some media personalities around college football celebrated the thought, others immediately dispelled the idea as a far-fetched rumor. On the Yahoo Sports College Podcast, analyst Pete Thamel provided one key reason why Urban Meyer becoming Michigan’s head coach doesn’t make sense.

The answer is pretty simple: the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach isn’t a fan of the Wolverines. Thamel reminded listeners that the rivalry became very personal for Meyer when he led in Columbus and that going to Ann Arbor wouldn’t match-up based on his feelings towards his former competitor.

Here’s Thamel’s full breakdown of the Meyer to Michigan speculation:

With the Jim Harbaugh era at Michigan sputtering to a close, we take a deep dive on the Pod lookin at who could replace him. (And who will not). Also: What's wrong with PSU? Small Sample Heisman. @ByPatForde @DanWetzel @sullyvol https://t.co/qtqRM8HE38 pic.twitter.com/jXK1Jzo3cn — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 15, 2020

Thamel’s reasoning, although a little jumbled, seems reasonable. Meyer clearly despised Michigan during his seven years with the Buckeyes. During that span, Ohio State won every game between the two Big Ten East rivals.

However, if Meyer really wanted to get back into coaching, Ann Arbor would be a good place to do it. The 56-year-old would get plenty of national attention and resources, as well as the ability to recruit high-level players.

For now, regardless of the Meyer rumors, Michigan is stuck with Harbaugh. The 1-3 Wolverines will try to get back on track next Saturday against Rutgers.