College Football Insider Has Telling Update On Jim Harbaugh’s Future

Many speculate Michigan will part ways with the iconic Jim Harbaugh by season’s end. Will that open the door for Harbaugh to return to the NFL in coming months?

Harbaugh spent time coaching in the NFL once before – and it was a major success. Following a successful stint at Stanford, Harbaugh took his talents to the NFL where he became the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. He pulled the organization out of the league basement and led the team to Super Bowl 47.

Harbaugh then returned to Michigan – his dream job – following his tenure with the 49ers. It appeared to be a match made in heaven at the time, but it’s been a grueling process. The Wolverines are 2-4 this season, and many expect Michigan to move on from Harbaugh by the end of the season.

Will that open the door for Harbaugh to return to the NFL? No, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel. The NFL has little interest in Harbaugh at the moment.

Harbaugh is so strange and aloof that his own staff isn’t really sure what he’s thinking. There’s virtually no NFL market for Harbaugh, even with seven or eight jobs open,” Thamel writes. “And there’s also not a raging desire to fire him. But there’s also not a lot of talent in the program or hope for the immediate future.

Well there you have it. Even if Jim Harbaugh’s available this coming off-season, NFL teams reportedly aren’t interested.

So what does that mean for Harbaugh’s future? He may get a crack in a college football analyst role – like Urban Meyer’s role at Fox Sports – before he returns to the coaching world. But it’s just speculation for now.

Harbaugh has a few games left to try and salvage Michigan’s season.