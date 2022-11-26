College Football Insider Reveals Latest On Blake Corum Before Michigan-Ohio State Game

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs with the ball during a regular season Big Ten Conference college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines on November 12, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Last week, Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury. Although he isn't at 100 percent, it sounds like the Heisman hopeful will lace up his cleats for today's game against Ohio State.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, the expectation in Ann Arbor is that Corum will try to play. However, he's expected to be limited.

"Michigan star RB Blake Corum is expected to try and play today but likely will be limited with how dynamic he is," Feldman said.

Corum's usage this Saturday will most likely be dictated by how effective he is for the Wolverines.

Prior to hurting his knee, Corum was having an incredible season. He'll enter "The Game" with 1,457 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Since the Wolverines won't have Corum at full strength this afternoon, they may lean on Donovan Edwards more than usual. The backup tailback is returning from an injury of his own.

The Wolverines are averaging 234.8 rushing yards per game.

Michigan and Ohio State will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.