College Football World Praying For Michigan Star Blake Corum

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs with the ball during a regular season Big Ten Conference college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines on November 12, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan running back Blake Corum left the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois with a knee injury. His status for the second half is up in the air.

Corum immediately grabbed his left knee after taking a low hit. He walked off the field under his own power, but every fan at Michigan Stadium is still anxiously waiting for some good news on the Heisman hopeful.

Prior to getting hurt, Corum had 103 rushing yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Analysts and fans around the country are understandably concerned for Corum's health.

"Really hope that Blake Corum is ok...He is a tremendous player and person @UMichFootball," Fox Sports' Joel Klatt said. "Without Corum or Edwards in the 2nd half Michigan could be in some trouble today."

ESPN's Matt Miller had the following reaction: "Few players are as important to their team as Corum is."

"Don't care about possession just tell me Blake Corum is ok," a Michigan fan tweeted. "It's literally all I care about."

Before the second half started, Corum was spotted on the sideline with a noticeable limp.

Corum entered this weekend with 1,349 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

With Donovan Edwards already ruled out for this game, Michigan may have to lean on freshman C.J. Stokes in the second half.