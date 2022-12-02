College Football World Reacts To Cade McNamara Commitment

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 17: Cade McNamara #12 of the Michigan Wolverines warms up before a college football game against the Connecticut Huskies at Michigan Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Cade McNamara doesn't even have to leave the Big Ten to continue his college football career.

The former Michigan quarterback announced a transfer commitment to Iowa on Thursday night. McNamara will bring ample experience with him to Iowa City, having served as Michigan's starter for the 2021 season.

In the aftermath of McNamara's announcement, at least a couple of college football analysts couldn't resist making the same joke.

"Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara transfers to Iowa. A few years ago, Hawkeye QB Jake Rudock transferred to Michigan. So consider McNamara the 'player to be named later' in a trade," said Ohio State beat writer Bill Rabinowitz.

"We now know the identity of the player to be named later in the Jake Rudock trade," added Andy Staples of The Athletic.

Many Michigan fans are wishing McNamara all the best as he makes his way to the other side of the conference.

"Thank you, Cade. Best of luck," one said.

"Good luck Cade!! Go ball out!" added another.

In three years at Michigan, McNamara completed 63.1% of his passes for 3,181 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.