College Football World Reacts To Comments By Michigan’s President

A general view of Michigan's football stadium prior to a game.ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 6: Fans slowly fill Michigan Stadium prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Houston Cougars on September 6, 2003 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Houston 50-3. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Getty Images)

While we are still waiting to see what the 2020 college football season will look like, Michigan president Mark Schissel made a major declaration about the approach his university will be taking.

“If there is no on-campus instruction then there won’t be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan,” Schlissel told the Wall Street Journal this weekend.  The administrator also added that he has some doubt “as to whether there will be college athletics [anywhere], at least in the fall.”

Many schools have not yet made decisions regarding whether there will be students on campus this fall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Others have said students will be back and have begun making plans to allow student-athletes back on campis.

Of course, a lot can change over the next three months, but it is interesting to see the reaction Schlissel’s comments have generated from the college football world.

If we had to make a bet, there will be college football this fall, even at Michigan. But Schlissel’s quotes do raise eyebrows and the scenario Bomani Jones brought up in his tweet above is probably an accurate one. If Michigan is holding out, it is tough to see the Big Ten holding a season without one of its flagship members.

Again, there’s still three months to play out, but the clock is ticking for some important decisions to be made.

