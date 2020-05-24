College Football World Reacts To Comments By Michigan’s President

While we are still waiting to see what the 2020 college football season will look like, Michigan president Mark Schissel made a major declaration about the approach his university will be taking.

“If there is no on-campus instruction then there won’t be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan,” Schlissel told the Wall Street Journal this weekend. The administrator also added that he has some doubt “as to whether there will be college athletics [anywhere], at least in the fall.”

Many schools have not yet made decisions regarding whether there will be students on campus this fall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Others have said students will be back and have begun making plans to allow student-athletes back on campis.

Of course, a lot can change over the next three months, but it is interesting to see the reaction Schlissel’s comments have generated from the college football world.

Michigan president Mark Schlissel is an immunologist by training with a medical degree from Johns Hopkins https://t.co/lP2N448Gld — Rachel Bachman (@Bachscore) May 24, 2020

“Dr. Schlissel said the team and associated staff could be tested regularly, if or when they do return.” https://t.co/8C9Q2qtCk2 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) May 24, 2020

it'd be one thing for a conference to decide to have its season without *a* school. the big ten having a season without michigan? hard to imagine that. https://t.co/Zj0diyWB2X — bomani (@bomani_jones) May 24, 2020

Takeaway from this interview with U-M pres. Mark Schlissel, which is worth a read: There's no widespread agreement, even among schools in the same conference, about whether it's time to bring football players back on campus. https://t.co/hv2bHkRJnq — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) May 24, 2020

Michigan’s president is unaware of the SEC’s existence. Which is surprising considering his football team has taken an L to a SEC team in each of the last three seasons. https://t.co/hZWDCsmxBB — Brett Hudson (@Brett_Hudson) May 24, 2020

Of course, this is just a snippet of the reactions. It doesn’t take long to find more on social media.

If we had to make a bet, there will be college football this fall, even at Michigan. But Schlissel’s quotes do raise eyebrows and the scenario Bomani Jones brought up in his tweet above is probably an accurate one. If Michigan is holding out, it is tough to see the Big Ten holding a season without one of its flagship members.

Again, there’s still three months to play out, but the clock is ticking for some important decisions to be made.