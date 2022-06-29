College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be.

The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.

She shared the content on TikTok, and it has elicited a ton of funny reactions.

"Football coach yes but the airport is truly HIS arena," Harbaugh's son James said.

"Head coach of a Power Five football program is not above sleeping on the floor of an airport. He's one of us," said WOODTV's Marlee Wierda.

"Jim Harbaugh not wearing cleats in the airport. I'm afraid he may have lost his fastball," said Twitter user @surelynotKyle.

Of course, as you can see, rival fans couldn't resist throwing shade at Harbaugh over his recruiting efforts. Jim still has bragging rights in the Big Ten for now though, as his team is the defending conference champions.

Whenever he gets back from vacation, he'll continue preparing for the 2022 season.