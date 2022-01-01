College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Outfit News

Jim Harbaugh is getting ready to lead Michigan into their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. But he made one significant wardrobe change before the Wolverines take on Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

According to Michigan insider Nick Baumgardner, Harbaugh will be wearing cleats at Hard Rock Stadium for tonight’s game. He pointed out that Harbaugh always wears cleats when his teams are playing on natural grass.

Wearing cleats a lot is one of Harbaugh’s idiosyncrasies, and it’s actually gotten him into trouble on occasion. Harbaugh infamously lost top recruit Isaiah Wilson after he refused to take off his cleats while visiting Wilson’s home.

But some Michigan fans believe that Harbaugh’s cleats might be a talisman for them tonight. Jokingly or not, some are expressing excitement at seeing Harbaugh put on the cleats against the Bulldogs. Others just appreciated getting that kind of news on their Twitter timelines:

Jim Harbaugh had to do a lot of things differently just to get to this point. He took a paycut and adjusted his contract just to entice Michigan to bring him back for a seventh season.

Harbaugh’s gamble on himself paid off though. He led Michigan to their first win over Ohio State in nearly a decade and to their first win in the Big Ten Championship Game.

But now he’s leading the Wolverines against a Georgia team that spent half the season as the No. 1 team in the nation. And while a lot of changes brought him to this point, one thing stays the same:

The cleats are on for a grass game.