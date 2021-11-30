The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture.

On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, the college football world is applauding Harbaugh for doing this.

“I absolutely love this,” Steve Carter of the ‘Home Team Podcast’ said. “I’d really love to hear Paul Finebaum take on this and Saturday’s W. Anytime you want to talk Jim Harbaugh – I’d love the chance to chop it up!”

“A positive development regarding coaches’ salaries. Good to see,” ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson had a simple response to Harbaugh’s latest move, saying “Winner.”

Wolfson isn’t the only reporter who loves what Harbaugh is doing – on and off the field. ESPN’s Marty Smith tweeted, “This is awesome.”

Harbaugh has received a lot of criticism over the past few years. Some of it is warranted, but the majority of it is seems unfair.

That being said, Harbaugh and his wife certainly deserve all the praise they’re receiving this week.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.