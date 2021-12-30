College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Honest Admission

After finishing the 2020 season with just a 2-4 record, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to a four-year extension. The average salary of this deal was a significant pay cut compared to his original $8 million base salary.

In addition to the new deal, Harbaugh was one of three Michigan coaches who accepted a 10 percent pay cut for the 2021 fiscal year.

Harbaugh certainly helped out his stock this year, leading Michigan to a 12-1 record and College Football Playoff berth. His stock could go up even higher depending on the results of Friday’s game against Georgia.

When recently asked about taking a pay cut, Harbaugh said “No big deal.” At the end of the day, Harbaugh believes it’s “just money.”

Some fans believe Harbaugh genuinely feels that way. Others think he’s using his pay cut as motivation for the Playoff.

“There’s a part of this I think Harbaugh genuinely feels,” one fan said. “The way he lives his life isn’t changed by a pay cut and there’s only so much money his way of living can spend. There is, however, the part of him that’s a fierce competitor and what the pay cut represented in that context.”

“Funny thing is they’ll probably give him a raise anyway right after the restructuring given he beat OSU and made the playoff,” another fan said.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports had a simple response to Harbaugh’s “pay cut” comment, tweeting “Football Guy.”

“Three conference commissioners, four bowl executives, Mark Emmert and the entire membership of the college football coaches association just fainted,” Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports said.

Harbaugh’s tenure at Michigan has been filled with plenty of ups and downs. All the rough moments will be forgotten though if he leads the Wolverines to a national title.

Michigan will take on Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Friday night.