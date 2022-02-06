The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Josh Gattis’ Text Message

Josh Gattis celebrates with Christian Turner on Michigan football's sideline against Rutgers.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Turner #3 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his third quarter touchdown with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis while playing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In a surprise move, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is leaving the Wolverines and heading to Miami in a completely lateral move. What may be more surprising though is the message he apparently sent to Michigan players on his way out.

According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, Gattis told some Michigan players that he didn’t feel appreciated by the administration. He advised his players not to be “where they are not wanted.”

“Unfortunately the past few weeks has told a different story to me about the very little appreciation I have here from administration. In life I would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted…” Gattis reportedly wrote.

As you can imagine, Wolverines fans took great exception to that. Many have swarmed to Twitter, pointing out that Gattis hardly distinguished himself in his three years at Michigan:

But others are convinced that there’s a deeper reason to why Josh Gattis was so quick to leave the Wolverines. Some are speculating that Gattis was not assured of getting the head coaching job if head coach Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL.

Some Michigan fans are blaming Harbaugh for letting himself be courted by the NFL. They feel that Harbaugh’s behavior showed he doesn’t care about his staff:

In his first two years at Michigan, Josh Gattis’ offense was in the middle of the pack for college football offenses. But in 2021, the offense finally started humming in the way that the Wolverines needed it to.

The end result was a Big Ten title and a first-ever College Football Playoff berth for Michigan, and a Broyles Award for Gattis.

Who is being hurt more by this move: Josh Gattis or the Michigan football program?

