College Football World Reacts To Josh Gattis’ Text Message

In a surprise move, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis is leaving the Wolverines and heading to Miami in a completely lateral move. What may be more surprising though is the message he apparently sent to Michigan players on his way out.

According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, Gattis told some Michigan players that he didn’t feel appreciated by the administration. He advised his players not to be “where they are not wanted.”

“Unfortunately the past few weeks has told a different story to me about the very little appreciation I have here from administration. In life I would never advise anyone to be where they are not wanted…” Gattis reportedly wrote.

As you can imagine, Wolverines fans took great exception to that. Many have swarmed to Twitter, pointing out that Gattis hardly distinguished himself in his three years at Michigan:

I mean, just say this in a press release then. Sending this messy text out to players you know will leak it is unprofessional and points to perhaps this being a good move for both parties. https://t.co/DAEfD5bukX — Bronxblue (@MgoBronxBlue) February 6, 2022

Ok Gattis. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. What a dirtbag move https://t.co/WCb92ZYAYF — Ryan Huizdos (@Ryan_Huizdos) February 6, 2022

Translation: If Harbaugh left, I wasn’t getting promoted to HC, therefore I’m going to cry and bash the university for me being underwhelming for every year except this one. https://t.co/BkU7CAB9NJ — Tony Soprano (@kylerkoopman22) February 6, 2022

But others are convinced that there’s a deeper reason to why Josh Gattis was so quick to leave the Wolverines. Some are speculating that Gattis was not assured of getting the head coaching job if head coach Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL.

Some Michigan fans are blaming Harbaugh for letting himself be courted by the NFL. They feel that Harbaugh’s behavior showed he doesn’t care about his staff:

@UMichFootball Jim H. not being there during National signing day is disrespectful to the team and players committed. Clearly Jim Harbaugh is about himself. These players deserve better revert their decision. ND, Ohio State, Clemson, Miami etc so many programs to choose from https://t.co/vyfmuaZkoA — YotaTRD (@audirs5atx) February 6, 2022

Harbaugh not getting an nfl job really screwed himself. Shoutout to gattis for realizing um only cares about “Michigan men” https://t.co/9K1vhLX9jS — Cristian Sanchez (@Cristiano2113) February 6, 2022

How many Michigan players hit the transfer portal to Sunny Miami after Harbaugh’s NFL stunt? #Harbaugh #TheU #Hurricanes https://t.co/ExYec4YgYK — Data Hawks (@data_hawks) February 6, 2022

In his first two years at Michigan, Josh Gattis’ offense was in the middle of the pack for college football offenses. But in 2021, the offense finally started humming in the way that the Wolverines needed it to.

The end result was a Big Ten title and a first-ever College Football Playoff berth for Michigan, and a Broyles Award for Gattis.

Who is being hurt more by this move: Josh Gattis or the Michigan football program?