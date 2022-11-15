College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 08: General view of Michigan Stadium during a game between the Michigan Wolverines and Air Force Falcons on September 8, 2012 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach.

According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season.

The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the last two years and also spent the 2017 season on Harbaugh's staff. When he wasn't in Ann Arbor, Poggi was an accomplished high school coach at Gilman High School and St. Frances Academy in Maryland.

News of his hiring, as well as his unique background, has college football Twitter buzzing.

"Charlotte went from young Marty McFly to old Biff Tannen....maybe Mike Hill got his hands on an almanac that foretold the future," said Tim Parker of the R Riot Report.

"Charlotte just hired one of the most interesting guys in CFB," added the Burnt Orange Nation blog official Twitter account.

"Biff Poggi's presence alone helped #Michigan on the recruiting trail. Will be curious where they turn now," said 247Sports' Brice Marich.

"Big loss. He did a lot behind the scenes," added one Michigan fan.

"Interesting tidbit here in the article: Poggi was in the mix for the UConn job before the Huskies decided to hire Jim Mora. Now tabbed to be the head coach at Charlotte," noted The UConn Blog's Dan Madigan.

"Congrats to Biff Poggi but this one still hurts," stated the GBM Wolverine Twitter account.

Poggi has never been a head coach at the collegiate level, but did have one-year stints at Brown, Temple and The Citadel earlier in his career, in addition to his time with the Wolverines.

Poggi has also taught and managed a hedge fund outside of football.