College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coaching News

“[Mike] Elston was repeatedly passed over for the defensive coordinator role at ND, which is looking for a DC right now, too,” reports ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “Could certainly see Ball State DC Tyler Stockton, a former Fighting Irish defensive lineman, being a good replacement for Elston.”

Elston was repeatedly passed over for the defensive coordinator role at ND, which is looking for a DC right now, too. Could certainly see Ball State DC Tyler Stockton, a former Fighting Irish defensive lineman, being a good replacement for Elston. https://t.co/DUsJlivChB — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 13, 2022

Perhaps far more significant is the fact Elston’s departure from Notre Dame to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff is a clue that he’s staying in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh is reportedly tempted to leave Michigan for another opportunity in the NFL. But if he persuaded a well-known defensive coach to join his staff that may be all we need to know about Harbaugh’s future.

“Unless Brian Kelly is leaving LSU to come to #Michigan — which he’s not — I would say this is a good clue that Harbaugh is staying,” one fan said.

Unless Brian Kelly is leaving LSU to come to #Michigan — which he’s not — I would say this is a good clue that Harbaugh is staying. https://t.co/XrxfRoGsYq — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) January 13, 2022