College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 25: General view outside of Michigan Stadium before the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on September 25, 2004 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Iowa 30-17. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday.

Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State.

The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan game wasn't the best, though.

A photo of a sparse-looking section has gone viral on social media this weekend.

"The student section with Michigan’s undefeated season on the line," Zach Shaw tweeted.

Yikes.

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the photo.

"That's precious," one fan wrote.

"Saving this one for future reference," another fan added.

"PATHETIC. Why brag about having a bigger stadium if you can’t fill it?" one fan added.

"That’s because the event staff was kicking out a decent number of people in the 4th quarter," another fan added.

"It was very cold but this was soft as hell," one fan added on social media.

It was very cold in Ann Arbor on Saturday, but still, that's not what you like to see from the Wolverines.

Michigan will now travel to Ohio State to face the Buckeyes next Saturday.

Ohio Stadium will surely be filled to the brim for that one.