College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s Loss Today

So much for this finally being the year for Michigan football. Those thoughts lasted barely a week, as the Wolverines were upset today at home by Michigan State.

Not only was MSU unranked, but it had lost its opener last week at home against Rutgers. The Spartans turned the ball over seven times in that game under first-year head coach Mel Tucker.

In Tucker’s second game at Michigan State, he beat Jim Harbaugh in the Big House. Now, we’re not sure if Harbaugh will be fired because of this–as one Michigan analyst suggested he should be–but this result was embarrassing.

Not surprisingly, Harbaugh and the Michigan program are taking a beating from the college football media right now. These are just the tweets, too; wait for the columns and articles to come out.

Michigan at home under Jim Harbaugh is now 1-6 vs their two biggest rivals — Ohio State & Michigan State. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 31, 2020

From @ESPNStatsInfo: ￼ Mel Tucker joins Nick Saban (1995) as the only #MichiganState head coaches to defeat Michigan in his first game against the Wolverines at the school. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 31, 2020

Pretty clear from today that Rutgers and Northwestern must be the best teams in CFB — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 31, 2020

Ohio State fans watching the end of that Michigan game pic.twitter.com/1rBmxderMo — Eleven Warriors (@11W) October 31, 2020

Massive victory for Michigan State, 27-24 over Michigan. Huge statement for Mel Tucker and a complete disaster for Jim Harbaugh. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) October 31, 2020

Mel Tucker's sideline was better than Michigan's in just about every way this afternoon. What a win in game two for Michigan State's new head coach. For Jim Harbaugh — what a mess. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) October 31, 2020

This feels like the end for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. The most overrated coach in college football history strikes again. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 31, 2020

Jim Harbaugh doing what Jim Harbaugh does. The most overrated coach in America — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 31, 2020

Michigan won't fire Jim Harbaugh because it's a pandemic and Michigan can't/shouldn't pay that buyout right now, but a) this has gotten ridiculous, and b) his game management today was a crime — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) October 31, 2020

If Jim Harbaugh had the only Covid-free starting QB in the Big 10 he still wouldn’t win the conference. #MSUvsMICH — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) October 31, 2020

Jim Harbaugh is 3-3 against Michigan State and just lost to a first-year coach who got beat by Rutgers last week. You don't do that if you're a special coach. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 31, 2020

Now, there’s no time to pout over this loss if you’re Michigan. The Wolverines have to turn around and play at 17th-ranked Indiana next weekend before traveling to No. 9 Wisconsin on November 14.

Still, we don’t blame any Maize and Blue fans who are angry right now. Put simply, this is NOT a game the Wolverines should be losing at this juncture of the Harbaugh era.

The whispers that the head coach’s time in Ann Arbor is running out will only begin to grow louder.