College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s Loss Today

Jim Harbaugh looks on against MinnesotaMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 24: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

So much for this finally being the year for Michigan football. Those thoughts lasted barely a week, as the Wolverines were upset today at home by Michigan State.

Not only was MSU unranked, but it had lost its opener last week at home against Rutgers. The Spartans turned the ball over seven times in that game under first-year head coach Mel Tucker.

In Tucker’s second game at Michigan State, he beat Jim Harbaugh in the Big House. Now, we’re not sure if Harbaugh will be fired because of this–as one Michigan analyst suggested he should be–but this result was embarrassing.

Not surprisingly, Harbaugh and the Michigan program are taking a beating from the college football media right now. These are just the tweets, too; wait for the columns and articles to come out.

Now, there’s no time to pout over this loss if you’re Michigan. The Wolverines have to turn around and play at 17th-ranked Indiana next weekend before traveling to No. 9 Wisconsin on November 14.

Still, we don’t blame any Maize and Blue fans who are angry right now. Put simply, this is NOT a game the Wolverines should be losing at this juncture of the Harbaugh era.

The whispers that the head coach’s time in Ann Arbor is running out will only begin to grow louder.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.