College Football World Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Anniversary

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 17: The Michigan State Spartans celebrate in the end zone after defensive back Jalen Watts-Jackson #20 scored the game winning touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the final seconds of college football game at Michigan Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Wolverines 27-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Today is a major anniversary in the longstanding rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State.

Seven years ago, the Spartans stunned the Wolverines in Ann Arbor when Michigan State defensive back Jalen Watts-Jackson scooped up a muffed snap on a punt on the game's final play and weaved his way into the end zone with the winning score.

The 27-23 win was Michigan State's seventh in eight tries against Michigan and helped propel the Spartans to the Big Ten title and a birth in the college football playoff.

Jackson's play is among the most famous (or infamous) in college football history, depending on who you root for, and fans are not surprisingly having a fun time discussing it on its anniversary.

Awful Announcing's Ben Koo had a particularly interesting take on the highlight.

"Yes this is is the schadenfreude Hall of Fame for OSU fans BUT..... If MSU doesn't miraculously score here, it's OSU and not MSU who goes to the B10 champ game and likely onto the playoff with a chance for Zeke, Bosa, Michael Thomas, and company to repeat," Koo tweeted.

Michigan fans will be trying to avoid seeing this play all day, while Michigan State supporters and Wolverine-haters are watching it as much as they can.

"I love this clip. Could watch it 1000x. I don’t care about MSU at all but love seeing this happen to Michigan," tweeted one man. "No more deserving fan base on earth to experience this than them. 1/2 a title in 75 years."

"Freshman year me lost my mind and took to the streets of AA to gloat. One of my favorite days of college," wrote Celtics beat writer and Michigan State alum Souichi Terada.

"Happy holiday for those that celebrate," said another fan.

Michigan and Michigan State will meet this season on October 29 in Ann Arbor.