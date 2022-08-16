College Football World Reacts To Michigan-Notre Dame News

SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 01: Khaleke Hudson #7 of the Michigan Wolverines tackles Jafar Armstrong #8 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium on September 1, 2018 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It has already been reported that NBC will be brought back into the mix for the Big Ten's media rights deal. On Tuesday, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal revealed what that could mean for two of the most popular teams in college football - Michigan and Notre Dame.

Ourand believes NBC's deal with Big Ten should allow Notre Dame to remain an independent in college football.

Additionally, Ourand thinks NBC's partnership with the Big Ten will revitalize the Michigan-Notre Dame rivalry.

Michigan and Notre Dame haven't squared off since 2019. Renewing this rivalry would make just about every college football fans happy.

"I know there is a 'To Hell With Notre Dame' faction of Michigan fandom, but these two should always play. PPPPPPeriod," Anthony Broome said in response to Ourand's tweet.

"I'm ready for this rivalry to be back. Once a year. In September. Like it always was," GBM Wolverine tweeted.

"ND about to get these hands again," one fan said.

"Well hell yes," another fan said. "The NBC deal really helped ND stay independent and now we get Michigan back on the schedule where they belong."

Michigan owns a 25-17-1 record against Notre Dame.

Would you like to see this rivalry brought back on an annual basis?