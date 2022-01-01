College Football World Reacts To Michigan Pregame News

The Michigan Wolverines are getting set for their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. Ahead of their Orange Bowl tilt against the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan got a much-needed boost on defense.

According to Michigan insider Austin Meek of The Athletic, star defensive back Daxton Hill was seen walking out of the tunnel for pregame warmups. Hill’s status for the game was in question after he did not join the team for most of this week’s practice.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Hill was dealing with a personal issue. But it appears that the issue has now been resolved. And just in time.

Few players on Michigan’s fifth-ranked defense have made as big of an impact from the secondary as Dax Hill. He’s the team’s second leading tackler with 65 tackles and is tied for the team lead in passes defended and interceptions.

Michigan fans are understandably pumped to have Hill back in the fold for the team’s biggest game in decades:

Beating Ohio State was difficult enough. But beating a Georgia team that spent half the season as the No. 1 team in the nation may be the biggest challenge they’ve ever faced.

The Orange Bowl will be the first meeting between the two teams in over 55 years. Michigan and Georgia have faced off twice in the regular season and have a 1-1 tie in those meetings.

The stakes for this game are bigger than ever and we should all expect a tight battle.

The game will be played on ESPN.