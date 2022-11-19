College Football World Reacts To Michigan Surviving Upset Bid By Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Illinois nearly caught Michigan looking ahead to its regular-season finale against Ohio State. However, a late surge from Jim Harbaugh's squad was enough to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Michigan kicker Jake Moody was undoubtedly the star of the fourth quarter for the Wolverines, making a trio of clutch field goal attempts.

Moody's game-winning field goal took place from 35 yards out. The crowd at Michigan Stadium erupted when he gave the Wolverines a 19-17 lead with two seconds remaining.

The reactions to Michigan's win were all over the place.

"Exhale. Michigan survives to keep its undefeated season intact," Anthony Broome tweeted. "Goodness gracious."

"Jim Harbaugh coached his butt off today," Jim Nagy said. "Impeccable situational game management in second half w/out Blake Corum."

"Michigan played its worst game of the season, but survives without Blake Corum, Mike Morris, Donovan Edwards, and Luke Schoonmaker. All thanks to Jake Moody," Derick Hutchinson wrote.

"Michigan survives. TCU survives. In the expanded playoff era, neither losing today would've mattered. College football's regular season remains its best playoff," Aaron Torres said.

With the win over Illinois this Saturday, Michigan is one win away from representing the Big Ten East in the conference title game.

If Michigan wants to advance to the Big Ten Championship, it'll need to knock off Ohio State in Columbus next Saturday.