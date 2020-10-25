The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s Performance Tonight

A closeup of Jim Harbaugh during a Michigan football game.MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

You basically could not have scripted a better first half for Michigan football in its opening game of the 2020 season.

The Wolverines have been sound offensively, defensively and on special teams. Led by first-year starting quarterback Joe Milton and a strong running game, they’ve found the end zone four times on offense and five times overall through two quarters.

Leading Minnesota 35-17 at intermission, the 18th-ranked Wolverines are well on their way to starting 1-0. With Michigan State on the horizon next week, a 2-0 start seems likely.

Without looking ahead though, there’s plenty to like about what Michigan did in the first 30 minutes against the Golden Gophers, especially on offense.

The Wolverines are off to a great start. Now, the key is to close this game out strong and with everybody healthy.

You can catch the second half of Michigan-Minnesota momentarily on ABC.


