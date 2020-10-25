College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s Performance Tonight

You basically could not have scripted a better first half for Michigan football in its opening game of the 2020 season.

The Wolverines have been sound offensively, defensively and on special teams. Led by first-year starting quarterback Joe Milton and a strong running game, they’ve found the end zone four times on offense and five times overall through two quarters.

Leading Minnesota 35-17 at intermission, the 18th-ranked Wolverines are well on their way to starting 1-0. With Michigan State on the horizon next week, a 2-0 start seems likely.

Without looking ahead though, there’s plenty to like about what Michigan did in the first 30 minutes against the Golden Gophers, especially on offense.

Is this the most competent Michigan has looked offensively under Harbaugh? — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 25, 2020

Michigan's Joe Milton has Heisman-ability. — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) October 25, 2020

Lot of Game 1 oddities in Minneapolis tonight but #Michigan has 35 points before halftime. Ed Warinner's reshaped offensive line looks good. Still interested to see if QB Joe Milton can be a difference maker with his arm. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 25, 2020

Joe Milton has a GUN. This was incomplete but wow. pic.twitter.com/WCf0pLcHYQ — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) October 25, 2020

The Wolverines are off to a great start. Now, the key is to close this game out strong and with everybody healthy.

You can catch the second half of Michigan-Minnesota momentarily on ABC.