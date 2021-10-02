College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s Performance Today

On Saturday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines entered Camp Randall Stadium as underdogs against the Wisconsin Badgers.

However, after 60 minutes of play, it was clear that Michigan was the better team. The Wolverines cruised to a 38-17 victory over the Badgers after a dominant second half in which Michigan outscored Wisconsin by a score of 25-7.

Following the impressive win, college football fans reacted to Harbaugh’s first win as an underdog.

“In his seventh season as Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh has his first win as an underdog,” reporter Chris Vannini said.

During Wisconsin’s “Jump Around” to start off the fourth quarter, it was the Michigan football team on the sideline that was having the best time.

Check it out.

“Michigan just walked into Madison and beat Wisconsin by 21,” one fan said. “This wasn’t a ‘Notre Dame scores 31 points in the 4th quarter to make the score look more lopsided than the game was’ kind of performance. This was 60 minutes of ass kicking being handed out by a damn good Michigan team.”

Next up for the Wolverines is a trip to Nebraska for a battle against the Cornhuskers. Michigan won’t face a ranked opponent until it travels to East Lansing for a game against the Michigan State Spartans on October 30.

Can Michigan stay undefeated until its season-finale against Ohio State?