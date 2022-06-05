College Football World Reacts To Michigan's Rivalry Gift

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Hassan Haskins #25 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Michigan football's new rivalry memento has certainly gotten fans and foes talking.

Last week, the Wolverines unveiled a necklace with a "Team 142" helmet pendant. On the front, it says "The Game" and on the back is Ohio State's Block O logo, along with the score of Michigan's 42-27 victory over the Buckeyes last November.

Not surprisingly, a lot of Maize and Blue supporters seem to like the new jewelry, while Michigan State and Ohio State fans are taking potshots at the piece.

In fairness to Michigan, as some people noted above, that win over Ohio State counted as more than just a ending the losing streak against the program's top rival.

By beating the Buckeyes, Michigan earned its first-ever trip to the Big Ten Championship Game, where they blasted Iowa to secure a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Also, the easiest way to avoid being ridiculed for commemorating one win over your arch rival? Beat them again.