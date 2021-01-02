College Football World Reacts To New Jim Harbaugh Report

If the latest national report is accurate, Jim Harbaugh is going to be in Ann Arbor for a while…six more seasons, to be exact.

According to FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman, there is “optimism” that Harbaugh will be putting the finishing touches on a contract extension soon. The new deal would keep him in Ann Arbor through 2026.

Harbaugh’s current contract runs through next season, so this would add five years on to that agreement. The longtime NFL quarterback and Michigan alum just finished his sixth season at his alma mater.

Harbaugh’s six years with the Wolverines have been interesting, but ultimately disappointing. He’s had some on-field success (three 10-win seasons) but no Big Ten titles and no wins over Ohio State. Michigan is also 1-4 in bowl games, 0-2 in New Years Six bowls and coming off a 2-4 season.

Add up all of that and it’s no surprise that Feldman’s report is being met with derision by fans of rival programs and media alike. Even Michigan fans and reporters don’t seem to know what to think of this decision.

It's five o clock on a Saturday,

Extension updates rolling in.

There's a grumpy old blogger, sitting here in joggers,

Wonderin' why they'd sign up for this again. https://t.co/qzk1yBGvPB — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) January 2, 2021

Interestingly, Feldman’s report comes two days after a Michigan insider said he got the vibe that Harbaugh was “done” in Ann Arbor. Guess we’ll find out soon enough who is right.

With the NFL coaching carousel about to wind up, we’ll hear in the coming days whether or not Harbaugh is returning to UM or planning his second stint in the pros.