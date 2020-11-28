College Football World Reacts To Penn State Beating Michigan

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines hosted the Penn State Nittany Lions in a battle of two of the most historic programs in college football.

Michigan owns the most wins in college football history, while Penn State sits inside thee top 10. The 2020 season has been a bit different, though.

The Nittany Lions entered Saturday’s game in search of its first win on the season. Penn State opened the season with a loss to Indiana that sparked a five-game losing streak. The Wolverines weren’t much better, sitting at 2-3 before today’s game.

As for the actual game, Penn State jumped out to an early 17-7 halftime lead thanks to a muffed punt in the final minutes of the first half. The Nittany Lions held on, winning the game by a final score of 27-17.

Following the game, college football fans reacted to the win for Penn State – and the loss for Michigan.

Michigan State and Penn State are now a combined 2-8 this season. Both wins have come against Michigan. — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) November 28, 2020

Penn State beats Michigan, 27-17, to win the Misery Bowl. The Wolverines take home the Participation Trophy. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 28, 2020

Penn State improved to 1-5 on the season, while Michigan fell to 2-4 on the year.

The Wolverines had some momentum coming into this afternoon’s game, after triple-overtime win over Rutgers. The road gets a little easier for Jim Harbaugh and company next weekend with a battle against Maryland.

However, two weeks from now, the Wolverines face off against Ohio State. The Buckeyes are desperate to play every game possible after having this weekend’s game against Illinois canceled.

That could be bad news for Michigan.