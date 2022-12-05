College Football World Reacts To Surprising Michigan Transfer

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 25: Michigan Wolverines tight end Erick All (83) tries to break a tackle after a reception against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during a college football game on Sept. 25, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan tight end Erick All Jr. confirmed on Monday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

All, who was a key contributor to the Wolverines' 2021 Big Ten title team, only appeared in three games this season due to injury. He did not appear in a game after September and underwent "life-changing surgery" in October.

Now, All will look to continue his playing career elsewhere.

"Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move on," he tweeted this afternoon. "I know some of you are wondering why I would leave and the answer to that question is unexpected. Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what's best for you and your family. Love you guys. Go Blue."

All was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2021 for both the coaches and league media. It's impossible to know what is going on behind the scenes with players, but his decision to transfer seemed to come as a surprise to fans.

Still, many Michigan supporters wished All nothing but the best on social media this afternoon.

"You are very talented I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors," one said. "To any Michigan football fans mad at the kid, act your age and not your shoe size."

"Wish you nothing but the best," another chimed in.

"Appreciate the memories, Gang. Wish it would've ended better for you. It's always love tho. #GoBlue," said a third.

"Wish him well, and thanks for one of the biggest touchdowns in recent Michigan football history against Penn State last year," added the Michigan Podcast.

"Thank you for everything, Erick! Always a Wolverine and a champion!" another man tweeted.

As long as he's healthy, expect All to draw plenty of attention in the portal.