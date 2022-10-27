College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 10, 2005 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet.

Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed."

The Wolverines have not yet released a statement on Edwards' social media activity.

This post came after Kanye West lost several sponsorships for making antisemetic comments on Twitter and during interviews.

College football fans are calling him out for sharing such a harsh comment.

"This is not okay and Donovan Edwards needs to learn that it’s not okay," one fan said.

"This is especially bad considering both the University of Michigan and the high school he went to (West Bloomfield) have significant Jewish populations," another person tweeted.

"Big yikes," a Twitter user wrote.

It's unclear if Michigan will discipline Edwards for sharing this tweet.

Edwards has 307 rushing yards, 89 receiving yards and five total touchdowns for the Wolverines this season.