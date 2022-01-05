College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach.

According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.

It was a tough pill to swallow for Michigan fans, who watched Nua put together a dominant unit for the Wolverines in 2021. The loss also raises a larger question, why did he decide to leave in a lateral move?

Well, rumors about Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL have grown louder in recent weeks. Of course, that led fans to speculate that Harbaugh might be leaving for the NFL, causing Nua to want to leave as well.

“Harbaugh must be taking an NFL gig,” one fan said.

Harbaugh must be taking an NFL gig. https://t.co/fgNNW7zvn9 — Fiesta Bowl Loss Elitist (@IDtheMIKE) January 5, 2022

“Oh boy. SPECULATE SPECULATE,” one analyst said.

Oh Boy. SPECULATE SPECULATE https://t.co/bKYZccj1Zk — Anthony Lima (@SportsBoyTony) January 5, 2022

A report from the Athletic speculated that Michigan head coach Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave for the NFL.

“And now, The Athletic is hearing rumblings, both from the NFL side and at Michigan, that Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL,” the report read. “‘I think it’s real,’ said one source this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in heading back to the NFL.”

The Athletic named the Las Vegas Raiders as a likely landing spot. The Chicago Bears were also named in the article.

However, it’s unclear if Harbaugh actually wants to leave for the NFL. He could just be in line for a big pay raise at Michigan instead.