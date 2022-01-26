College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan News

Last Friday, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. It turns out his replacement might very well be Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Ravens are targeting Macdonald as their next defensive coordinator. A deal is expected to come together by the end of the week.

Macdonald actually spent time on the Ravens as a linebackers coach before making his way over to Michigan. Now, he’ll have a chance to show what he can do as a play-caller at the pro level.

Even though Macdonald has large shoes to fill in Baltimore, he’s a talented coach who is rising up the ranks. For that reason alone, Ravens fans should be cautiously optimistic about the hire.

“Whew this could be an outstanding hire. Little risky but I like it,” Zach Hicks of Horseshoe Huddle said.

Some people believe this hire could hint at Jim Harbaugh’s future, albeit there’s no telling how that situation will play out.

“Just wondering if Jim is staying with his brother going after his defensive coordinator,” one fan said. “You would think Michigan would match it.”

“So they know Jim is gone,” another fan said. “John wouldn’t recruit from Jim’s staff if Jim planned on staying.”

Once again, this doesn’t mean Harbaugh will leave Michigan.

At the end of the day, this is an opportunity for Macdonald to be a defensive coordinator in the NFL.