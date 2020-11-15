College Football Writer’s Old Jim Harbaugh Tweet Is Going Viral

Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh continue to embarrass themselves this season and it’s only getting worse on Saturday night.

The Wolverines fell behind 28-0 in the first half after being outperformed in every facet of the game. Harbaugh’s offense gained less than 100 yards in the first two quarters, while the defense allowed almost 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The halftime result marked the largest deficit that Michigan has ever faced at home since Michigan Stadium opened in 1927.

While the shellacking occurred, an old tweet from 2015 from USA Today columnist Dan Wolken surfaced, where he had previously made a bold prediction about Michigan football.

Let’s just say, the tweet is far from the truth after how the last few years have panned out for the Wolverines.

“Very few things in college football feel as inevitable as Michigan winning a national in the next five years,” Wolken tweeted on Dec. 17, 2015.

Very few things in college football feel as inevitable as Michigan winning a national title in the next five years. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 17, 2015

Now everyone involved in sports media gives a bad take from time to time, but Wolken’s proclamation aged particularly poorly.

However, the USA Today columnist has done a complete u-turn over the last five years and recognizes exactly what the Wolverines have become.

Michigan is very bad. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 15, 2020

Michigan looked slightly better in the third quarter, but on the whole, the Wolverines were thoroughly outmatched against the Badgers. Harbaugh benched starting quarterback Joe Milton late in the third quarter for back-up Cade McNamara.

Although the game isn’t over, the results seems like a foregone conclusion. Michigan will likely start the season 1-3. With another horrendous performance in a big-time game, it looks like Harbaugh’s time in Ann Arbor is nearly finished.

The conclusion of Michigan vs. Wisconsin is now on ABC.