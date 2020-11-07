College GameDay Describes Feeling Among Michigan Fans Right Now

Jim Harbaugh was supposed to take Michigan’s football program to new heights when he was hired back in 2014. Although he’s winning plenty of games as the head coach of the Wolverines, he has not brought that championship pedigree that fans desired to Ann Arbor.

To make matters worse, Harbaugh constantly has letdown performances where his team falls short to an inferior opponent. That was the case last Saturday, as Michigan was upset by Michigan State despite being favored to win that game by three touchdowns.

With the pressure rising for Harbaugh in Michigan, College GameDay put together an incredible piece on his tenure with the Wolverines.

John U. Bacon, a best-selling author of Michigan football, was brutally honest when discussing how people currently feel about Harbaugh.

“It’s angst and anguish because the feeling among the fan base is ‘If Jim Harbaugh can’t do it, then who can?’ But if I had to guess, I’d say half the Michigan fan base is seriously contemplating a change,” Bacon said.

Harbaugh has a handful of double-digit win seasons at Michigan, but fans aren’t too concerned with that statistic. They want to see Michigan finally beat Ohio State, something that hasn’t happened under Harbaugh.

The Wolverines desperately need a win this afternoon against the Hoosiers to stop the bleeding. If they can’t do that, all the talk about Harbaugh potentially getting fired will get louder.