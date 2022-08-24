College Sports World Reacts To Legendary Coach's Retirement

SEATTLE, WA - MAY 22: Michigan Wolverines stand during the national anthem before a college softball game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies on May 22, 2021, at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Legendary Michigan softball head coach Carol Hutchins announced her retirement on Wednesday after 38 seasons.

Hutchins is the winningest head coach in NCAA softball history. An 18-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, she led the Wolverines to 22 regular season conference titles, 10 Big Ten Tournament titles and an appearance at the 2005 Women's College World Series.

Hutchins also had a stint working with U.S. Women's Softball. With news of her retirement now official, tributes have been pouring in for the 65-year-old Lansing, Michigan native.

"Calling Carol Hutchins a legend is an understatement. I covered a lot of great Michigan coaches during my time as a journalist in Michigan, and Hutch trumps them all," said former Michigan writer Scott Bell. "A giant personality, a fighter for what’s right, and a great ambassador for the University and the sport.

"Carol Hutchins is one of the greatest coaches the sport of softball and the University of Michigan, in any sport, have ever seen - and arguably the best of both," tweeted author John U. Bacon. "She is also one of the greatest teachers on campus, period. You simply can’t do it any better than she did."

"Coaches dream of having the impact on their athletes, their school, their sport and the sports world in general that Carol Hutchins has had," wrote 247Sports' Zach Shaw. "Her unmatched passion — on display in every practice and interview, not just games — allowed her to spark immeasurable positive change."

Hats off to Hutchins on a tremendous career, and best of luck in retirement.