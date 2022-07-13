College Sports World Reacts To Michigan's President Selection

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 13: Quarterback Devin Gardner #98 of the Michigan Wolverines leads the team onto the field prior to the start of the game against the Miami University Redhawks at Michigan Stadium on September 13, 2014 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. the Wolverines defeated the Redhawks 34-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The University of Michigan will officially have a new president taking office later this fall.

Dr. Santa J. Ono was named the President-Elect by the Michigan Board of Regents earlier today. The 59-year-old biologist has been president and vice chancellor of the University of British Columbia since 2016.

Prior to arriving at UBC, Ono had stints as the president of the University of Cincinnati and the senior vice provost and deputy to the provost at Emory University.

A native of Vancouver, Ono earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Chicago and his doctorate from McGill. He is the first Asian-American president in University of Michigan history.

Ono is replacing Mark Schlissel, who served as the president of Michigan from July 2014 to January of this year.

His term will begin on October 13, 2022.