Comedian Says Jim Harbaugh Reached Out For Recruiting Help

When it comes to recruiting, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is known to pull out all the stops and then some.

Harbaugh has jumped in pools, had sleepovers with prospects, you name it. Now, as he tries to bounce back from a 2-4 2021 season, Harbaugh is dipping into the comedy ranks.

In an interview with the Big Ten Network’s “On the Bench” podcast, comedian Randy Sklar said Harbaugh has reached out to him recently for material to use on recruits.

“He texted me one time and he’s like, ‘You got any good jokes?’ Out of the blue, ‘You got any good jokes,’ he texted me,” Sklar said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, okay.’ I wrote a few jokes and I sent them to him, like just jokes that your dad could tell someone, you know what I mean? Even though he’s like, not that much older than us. I’ve got to do it in a way that he could. And he did, it was so great. He’s like, ‘I’m about to talk to this running back from Cleveland, or Cincinnati from 2022. I’m going to use one of these jokes.’ And he did. It was great.”

It’s unclear how Sklar knows Harbaugh, but he and his fellow comedian brother Jason did both attend Michigan, so there’s a maize and blue connection there.

Without question, Harbaugh is in dire need of jumpstarting his program. When that’s the case, you’ll try anything to make something happen.

Even calling up a comedian.

