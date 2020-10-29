David Pollack Explains Why He’s Not Completely Buying Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines kicked off their season by blowing out the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road. Most college football analysts thought it was an impressive win, but ESPN’s David Pollack isn’t entirely sold on Harbaugh’s squad just yet.

Anyone buying stock in Michigan should always be cautious when doing so due to the program’s history of losing to Ohio State late in the season. However, that’s not why Pollack is hesitant to go all in on the Wolverines.

During this Wednesday’s edition of the ‘CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi,’ Pollack said he’s worried to go all in on Michigan right now because he hasn’t seen enough yet from its quarterback. He believes Joe Milton was put in easy situations throughout the season opener.

Additionally, Pollack thinks Michigan benefited from a lot of plays that don’t happen on a weekly occurence.

“I would not buy all in Michigan stock. They had a scoop-and-score after a sack, they had a kick return inside the 10, and Minnesota didn’t have a kicker. I don’t know about Joe [Milton] yet playing quarterback. I think he had 10 drop backs. He didn’t have to do a whole lot, it was an easy situation for them….They created some big plays, and had more guys that touched the football and made big plays [than Minnesota]. AJ Henning, Hassan Haskins, Zach Charbonnet were good. I think they have more playmakers than last year, but I’m not going all in on their offense yet.”

At least Pollack complimented Michigan’s playmakers, which allowed Josh Gattis to run and throw the football with success.

Michigan probably won’t impress Pollack this weekend since it should easily take care of business against Michigan State. A win over Indiana on Nov. 7 might do the trick though.

Are you willing to go all in on the Wolverines this year?

[CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi]