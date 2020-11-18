David Pollack Has Blunt Assessment Of Michigan Football

Jim Harbaugh’s struggles at Michigan can no longer be denied. With the team on a three-game losing streak, ESPN analyst David Pollack had a pretty blunt assessment of the Wolverines.

Appearing on Get Up this week, Pollack said that the narrative around Michigan has changed drastically. He pointed out that people are now asking whether they can beat Indiana instead of Ohio State.

Pollack said that there is definitely a problem at Michigan that we might not be able to see. He suggested that it might be Harbaugh and how he connects to his students.

“I think when you look at this situation with Harbaugh, the recruiting classes have been solid,” Pollack said, via 247Sports. “We were asking before the season if he can beat Ohio State — that is what he has to do, he has to beat Ohio State to get over the hump — but now we’re saying ‘Can Michigan beat Indiana?’ A lot has changed and you can put the blame wherever you want, but something isn’t right. Offensively, they don’t look good. Defensively, they look a mess by the way. They want to continue to be stubborn and play more man defensive than about anybody in the country, and they continue to get abused for it.

Ultimately, Pollack feels that Michigan needs to make some kind of change. Whether that change is Harbaugh, he wouldn’t say.

“Listen, it’s not going well. Something at this point has to change. I don’t know if it’s a disconnect with Jim Harbaugh, because he is a bit quirky, different and a lot more old school. I’m not sure if he can’t relate to the kids (as well), but something is going wrong in Ann Arbor and something needs to change.”

Michigan’s next three games are against Rutgers, Penn State and Maryland. If the Wolverines win all three, they’ll at least have some momentum on their side when they head to Columbus to take on Ohio State.

But if they stumble at all in the final weeks of the season, Harbaugh is as good as gone (assuming he isn’t already).