David Pollack Has Suggestion For Jim Harbaugh’s Replacement

The Michigan Wolverines entered the 2020 college football season as one of the favorites to win the Big Ten – or at least compete with Ohio State.

Unfortunately, after four games, the Wolverines sit at 1-3 on the season. A blowout loss last weekend against Wisconsin was just the latest in a line of embarrassing performances.

With Michigan’s struggles this season, questions about Jim Harbaugh’s job security are growing louder. ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi asked college football analyst David Pollack about a potential replacement.

Negandhi mentioned Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell. Pollack thinks the former would be a suitable replacement for Harbaugh at Michigan.

Here’s what Pollack had to say, via 247Sports:

“…I want a coach that’s proven to do more with less, OK? And I say that it’s important because guess what? Michigan’s not going to have better players than Ohio State. They’re not, OK? Ohio State recruits at a totally different level than anybody else in the Big Ten. It’s not even close. So I would just love to have somebody that’s proven, to go to a spot like Iowa State and create a tradition, create a culture and create wins every year. Like, if we’re expected with our talent to win seven, we win nine. You know what I’m saying? And somebody that gets it, somebody that’s a good person, somebody that I can believe in consistently. So I think he’s the name that should be first, second and third on the list for me.”

It’s clear Pollack is all-in on Matt Campbell as the next head coach for the Michigan Wolverines.

Campbell became one of the hottest names in head coaching searches three years ago when he led Iowa State to an 8-5 record. Now, the Cyclones sit at 5-2 on the season and are on top of the Big 12 standings.

After another solid year, Campbell could be in a line for a big job.