Michigan is bringing yet another former player home. On Wednesday, it was reported by Ant Wright of On3 that Denard Robinson is joining the Wolverines’ staff.

Over the course of his Michigan career, Robinson had 6,250 passing yards, 4,495 rushing yards and 91 total touchdowns. He earned the nickname ‘Shoelace’ during his time with the Wolverines.

Robinson will be taking on a player personnel role within the program. As you’d expect, this move is sitting well with fans in Ann Arbor.

Countless fans are posting old highlights of Robinson with the caption “Welcome back, Shoelace.”

Trevor Woods of Maize N Brew is hopeful that Robinson will help J.J. McCarthy take his game to the next level.

“You mean to tell me Denard Robinson, the all-time leading collegiate rushing QB, gets to be around the electric J.J. McCarthy? Sign me up,” Woods tweeted.

Robinson has some coaching experience under his belt. In 2019, he was an offensive analyst for Jacksonville University.

A year later, Robinson was an offensive quality control for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was not retained by Urban Meyer in 2021, though.

We’ll see if Robinson can help his former team out as early as this fall.