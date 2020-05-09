DePaul Transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands Names Top 5 Schools

One of the top transfers on the market is nearing closer to a final decision. On Friday night, DePaul graduate transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands announced his top five destinations on Instagram.

Last season, Coleman-Lands averaged 11.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He’s been a four-year contributor for the Blue Demons, appearing in 110 games during that span.

Coleman-Lands was awarded a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, but he won’t be spending that final season at DePaul. That being said, the former four-star recruit will compete at a Power Five program.

The five schools that made Coleman-Lands’ list are Cal, Iowa State, Michigan, North Carolina State and USC. It should be noted that his announcement took place on his new Instagram account, which was created back in April.

Michigan has already landed a marquee transfer in former Columbia guard Mike Smith. Perhaps the Wolverines will land another grad transfer this offseason.

Coming out of high school, Coleman-Lands was the No. 37 overall recruit and No. 9 point guard from the 2015 class.

There is no timetable for Coleman-Lands to announce his transfer decision. It’s possible he’ll want to trim his list down to two or three suitors before choosing a new school.

It’ll be interesting to see where the former DePaul guard will take his talents this offseason.