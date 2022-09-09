Desmond Howard Defends Michigan's Two-Quarterback System

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan's quarterback situation has been a major topic over the past few weeks. Jim Harbaugh has not yet decided between Cade McNamara or J.J. McCarthy.

McNamara got the start for Michigan's season opener against Colorado State. Although the Wolverines had no trouble putting up points, he struggled with his accuracy.

McCarthy is expected to start this Saturday's game against Hawaii. However, it's possible McNamara gets some playing time this weekend.

During an appearance on ESPN's First Take, Michigan legend Desmond Howard shared his thoughts on his alma mater's quarterback controversy.

Contrary to popular belief, Howard doesn't see an issue with Michigan's two-quarterback system.

"I am. I’m good with it for one reason. They did this a year ago when J.J. was a true freshman. And because he has such talent and they have so much confidence in this young man, they put him in games when games were still hanging in the balance,” Howard said on First Take. “He made mistakes, he made plays, he had growing pains. But that just shows you how much talent that he has, what they see from him in practice, and how much confidence they have in J.J. McCarthy.

"And you got Cade McNamara. Listen, he had 14 starts, he took them to the College Football Playoff. You can’t disrespect him by just benching him. So I understand what’s going on, the dynamic between the two - and it worked a year ago. So why is everyone questioning it this year. If it ain’t broke, then why in the hell do you want to try and fix it? Now, I understand. People say…you gotta go with one quarterback. Why do you have to go with one quarterback if you have two very good quarterbacks?"

Benching McNamara would be a tough move, especially after the success he had in 2021. On the other hand, McCarthy does present more upside at the quarterback position.

Eventually, Harbaugh will have to figure out who'll be the team's full-time starter. Luckily for him, there's still time for him to make that decision.