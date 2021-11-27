Look: Desmond Howard Names The New Heisman Trophy Front-Runner

For the past few weeks, college football fans have been asking who’s the front-runner to win the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, ESPN analyst Desmond Howard revealed his answer.

After watching Michigan running back Hassan Haskins run all over Ohio State’s defense this weekend, Howard is ready to name him the Heisman front-runner.

“Many people, including yours truly, said Kenneth Walker III was the Heisman front runner after he scored five touchdowns,” Howard said. “Hassan Haskins just scored five touchdowns against the No. 2 team in the country. Hassan Haskins, Heisman front runner.”

Haskins finished this Saturday’s game with 169 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries. He was, without a doubt, the heart and soul of the Wolverines’ offense today.

Coming into this weekend, Haskins had 1,063 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the season. Obviously, his statistics will look much better after the performance he had against Ohio State.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III still has better numbers than Haskins, but Michigan’s win over Ohio State might have been the Heisman moment that Haskins needs to win the award.

Of course, Haskins could help out his case with a strong performance in the Big Ten Championship next weekend.

