Desmond Howard Reacts To Death Of Former Michigan Coach

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was announced on Monday night that former Michigan Wolverines and Detroit Lions head coach Gary Moeller passed away. He was 81 years old.

Moeller played linebacker at Ohio State before making the transition to coaching. He was a defensive assistant at Michigan from 1969-76. It wasn't until 1990 when he became the head coach of the school's football team.

On Monday night, Michigan legend Desmond Howard was asked about Moeller's passing. He played for the late head coach from 1990-91

Howard acknowledged that Moeller's departure from Michigan is part of his legacy.

"He got pressure from administration to resign and the whole thing was messed up," Howard said.

Moeller resigned from Michigan in May of 1995. This was after he was arrested for disorderly conduct and assaulting a police officer.

Howard also pointed out that Moeller's results as the head coach of Michigan were impressive.

"Coach Moeller went into Ohio enemy territory and snatched up two Heisman Trophy winners in less than 10 years," Howard added. "That's pretty significant and that should be part of his legacy. He didn't get his due for being as good of a coach as he was, but those who played for him and were around him knew it. They also knew he was a nice, great guy."

Our thoughts are with Moeller's family and friends at this time.