Desmond Howard Reveals His Heisman Trophy Front-Runner

NEWTON, MA - NOVEMBER 9: ESPN "College GameDay" co-host Desmond Howard is pictured on campus at Boston College in the Chestnut Hill section of Newton, MA on Nov. 9, 2018. The show was filming at Boston College for the first time in 9 years ahead of the Boston College Eagles matchup against the Clemson Tigers. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

ESPN analyst Desmond Howard appeared on this Friday's episode of "First Take" to discuss a few topics regarding this weekend's slate of college football.

When discussing the race for the Heisman Trophy, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has to be the favorite for the award.

Howard, meanwhile, said Michigan running back Blake Corum is the front-runner for the Heisman.

"If you look from a consistency standpoint, you'd have to look at Michigan's Blake Corum, the running back from the University of Michigan," Howard said. "He's the model of consistency and he's been able to turn up when they need him the most."

Corum has been outstanding this year, rushing for 1,187 yards and 16 touchdowns on 199 attempts. He also has eight receptions for 37 yards and another score.

Even though Corum is a contender to win the Heisman Trophy this season, Howard is being made fun of for choosing a Michigan player as his front-runner.

Some fans are even calling Howard the most biased analyst in college football.

Corum will be in action this Saturday when Michigan faces Nebraska.