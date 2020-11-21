Desmond Howard Shares What He’s Heard From Former Michigan Players

Before the 2020 college football season kicked off, Michigan and Penn State were the two programs most-mentioned as Ohio State’s primary competition in the Big Ten.

Halfway through the season, the two teams have a combined record of 1-7. Unfortunately for the fanbases of both programs, 2020 won’t bring a conference title.

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have a very winnable game against Rutgers coming up this afternoon. However, former Michigan star and current college football analyst Desmond Howard expressed concern.

He said if the Wolverines don’t match Rutgers’ energy, the team will lose. Howard also opened up on what he’s hearing about the Wolverines from former Michigan players.

Howard said the “general consensus” among former Michigan players is that the program has “no fire, there’s no juice.”

Desmond Howard on GameDay says he’s spoken to some former UM teammates and “General consensus is there’s no fire, there’s no juice … they have to match Rutgers’ energy” Later says “at some point the players have to take accountability” — angelique (@chengelis) November 21, 2020

That was evident last weekend in a blowout loss against Wisconsin in the Big House.

Unfortunately, it’s been that kind of season for the Wolverines. Michigan used to own the defensive side of the ball, but Don Brown’s defense hasn’t lived up to the hype so far this season.

After opening the season with a dominant win over Minnesota, Jim Harbaugh and company have lost three straight games. The team has given up at least 27 points and failed to score more than 24 points in all three games.

Can they finally find a way to get back on track with a win over Rutgers?