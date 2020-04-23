Desmond Howard Trolls Ryan Day Ahead Of NFL Draft

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s College GameDay crew broke down some of college football’s best ahead of the NFL draft.

With the first round of the NFL draft just a few hours away, the GameDay crew spoke to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes, of course, will be well-represented in the first round on Thursday night.

Day’s visit on the program wouldn’t have been complete without a little trolling from one of the analysts. Former Michigan star Desmond Howard couldn’t let his hatred for the Buckeyes go unnoticed.

When Howard was asking Day a question, he brought out his old Michigan helmet. Day took note and called Howard out before going on to answer Desmond’s question about the draft.

Check it out.

Ohio State could make history in the first round. The top three players in the draft have never played for one school at some point in their college careers, according to ESPN’s Rece Davis.

That could change if Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jeff Okudah go No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 – which could happen.

Burrow and Young are virtual locks to go No. 1 and No. 2, but the draft gets interesting after that. No one knows what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 3 overall pick.