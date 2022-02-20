It should come as no surprise that Michigan football legend Desmond Howard is rushing to the defense of embattled Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard after Howard threw a punch at a Wisconsin assistant today. But he may have messed up with his exact take on the events that transpired.

Taking to Twitter, Desmond said that the the Wisconsin coaches put their hands on Juwan to get him away from them. The assistant who got punched then said something which led to the punch being throwing:

“I saw Juwan walking away and Wisconsin coach put his hands on him to stop. First mistake. Then an ass’t coach inserted himself and said something that only escalated things. Let bosses be bosses and play your position. Second mistake,” Desmond wrote.

Desmond is effectively blaming the victim here for verbally pushing Juwan to the brink. As you can imagine, that isn’t sitting well with other fans, and Desmond is getting crushed for it

This is one big biased tweet. https://t.co/2N3UzNQUoe — John Stravinski (@johnstravinski) February 20, 2022

Man, I like Dez but this is just an awful take https://t.co/2RgDPZXHqM — Matt (@mgd1084) February 20, 2022

So pathetic. There’s two reasons Howard is defending him. Both are pathetic and biased. https://t.co/ZIJELi3XcM — MK (@MRKGoBlue) February 20, 2022

Be a professional. Defending him makes you look bad. I totally expect it from you, you showed us you weren't a professional at the Heisman ceremony. Classy Michigan men. 🤮 @DesmondHoward https://t.co/bix0RYjaMw — Diehard Buckeyes/Browns teach (@heth2512) February 20, 2022

Juwan Howard got into an argument with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard after a loss to the Badgers. The two had to be separated after which Howard threw a punch at Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

The Big Ten has already announced that it will investigate the incident and deal out punishment as it sees fit.

No amount of public support from Desmond Howard or any other Michigan sports figure is going to save Juwan Howard from what comes next.

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

Will Juwan Howard be suspended over his actions today?